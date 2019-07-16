Drunk man kills 55-year-old mother for refusing to serve him meals

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: A 28-year-old man has allegedly killed his mother at Kuldiha, about 28 km from here, after she refused to serve him meals, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to local people, the accused, Bistu Singh, is an alcoholic, who regularly engaged in brawls at home and outside, he said.

Singh reportedly came home in an inebriated state on Monday and asked his 55-year-old mother to serve him food, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pitambar Kherwar said.

When his mother refused to oblige, asking him to fend for himself, Singh allegedly thrashed her with a stick, killing her on spot, he explained.

The accused has been arrested and the stick seized, the DSP said, adding that more details would be available once the post-mortem report arrives.