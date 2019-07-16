Home Nation

'Give me names of absentees': Miffed PM Modi on ministers skipping Parliament 

Modi raised the issue during BJP's parliamentary party meeting here at the Parliament Library Building and also asked the lawmakers to remain present in the House.

NEW DELHI: Expressing displeasure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took "serious cognizance" of those ministers who are not adhering to the roster duty in Parliament.

"There are complaints that ministers remain absent during their roster duties. Prime Minister asked for their names by the evening and said that serious cognizance will be taken," a senior BJP parliamentarian, who was present in the meeting, told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

The Prime Minister also asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to share with him the names of the ministers if they miss the roster.

Whenever Parliament is in session, a roster is prepared for ministers so that at least one or two of those from the Cabinet remain the House to answer the Opposition, if needed.

During the ongoing session of the Parliament, many opposition leaders have raised the issue of ministers being absent from the House.

Modi asked the party MPs to extend their sphere of work beyond politics and also focus on social work.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, "PM has reiterated that attendance is compulsory in the house and there is no exception to this. He has asked them to ensure that the government schemes reach people."

"Aspirational districts in the entire country are competing with each other over different yardsticks and the data is updated every day on websites. Each district is being monitored for implementation of government schemes and MPs have to get involved with officials to take all these schemes to people," Joshi said.

PM also reiterated his advice to BJP MPs to maintain compulsory attendance in parliament while setting-up a target of TB-free India by 2025.

"The world has kept a target of 2030 to eradicate the disease of TB. However, Prime Minister has kept a target of 2025 for a TB free India. He has directed all parliamentarians to work in this direction", he said.

"He told members to work on humanitarian causes. He took the example of the disease of leprosy. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi the PM said that Bapu had said that he will only come to put a lock on leprosy hospital and not to inaugurate it. He believed that leprosy disease should be eradicated", said Joshi. (ANI)

