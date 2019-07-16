Minor wrapped in cloth rescued from Mumbai building collapse debris

By IANS

MUMBAI: A minor, wrapped in cloth, was rescued on Tuesday after a four-storey building collapsed here, officials said, adding that at least 40-50 people were still feared trapped in the debris.

The building in Dongri area collapsed at around 11.30 a.m. Locals said at least 12-15 families buried under the rubble were awaiting help.

There is no confirmation on the final toll as the rescue operations are still underway.

The building, which belongs to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, also housed a catering business on the ground floor, they said.

Mumbai: A child rescued from the building collapse site in Dongri, he has been admitted to hospital and is stable pic.twitter.com/LawktNSdR7 — ANI (@ANI) 16 July 2019

The Fire Brigade, police and disaster management teams have rushed to the site and launched rescue operations, while the NDRF was expected to reach there shortly.

Narrow approach roads, huge crowds of onlookers and thickly populated areas hampered rescue operations.