New Noida Authority chief assumes charge, sets sights on smart city goal

Newly appointed chief of Noida Authority, IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari, officially took charge on Monday.

Published: 16th July 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Smart City

For representational purposes for Smart City (Express Illustrations)

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Newly appointed chief of Noida Authority, IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari, officially took charge on Monday. The bureaucrat detailed her priorities, including her goal of turning Noida into a model smart city of the future. She said her focus would be on putting people first and making every service citizen-centric.Vowing to make officials accountable, she said the authority, on her watch, would strive to ensure transparency in its day-to-day functioning and rid itself of corruption, if any.

Infrastructure upgrade, timely completion of infrastructure projects, sanitation, waste management, gridlock-free traffic plans, water conservation and enhancing green canopy of the city besides collecting dues from defaulting allottees would be on her radar to ensure a facelift of Noida.Even though the CEO said it was too soon for her to detail the plans for the city, she said her focus was to understand the issues plaguing Noida. She met officials of the authority and asked them to draw out timelines for completion of infrastructure projects underway. 

“I have asked officials to repair not only main roads but also internal roads of the city within the next one month,” she said, adding, “Online mapping of sanitation and engineering services is also on the anvil for Noida. We will soon launch a mobile application for the same, which will track and ensure timely completion of projects.”

“Civic maintenance, solid waste management, parking, encroachment, traffic management will also be on my agenda,” she added.Maheshwari said that she would address the builder-buyer issues and ensure timely delivery of flats to buyers, while also focusing on colleting dues owed to the Authority by the builders.

