No letup in influx of Rohingyas, two held in Tripura

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two Rohingyas, who sneaked into India ostensibly in search of jobs, were arrested in Tripura.

Md. Salim (21) and Jahangir Alam (20) were arrested from West Tripura district on Monday. The arrest was made after the locals had informed the police about the suspicious movement of two individuals. The police recovered refugee cards from the duo’s possession.

The police said the accused persons admitted to have spent time at a Rohingya refugee camp in Chittagong area of Bangladesh. Over the past few months, several Rohingyas were arrested in the Northeast, mostly in Tripura.

The refugees often use the Tripura corridor of the international border to sneak into India. Given the illegal influx, the Centre had earlier sent an advisory to the BSF and the states in the Northeast to be on a high alert.

Two years ago, hundreds and thousands of Rohingya Muslims had fled their homes in Myanmar in the wake of an alleged crackdown against them by the military in the country.



