Steeper fines in new Motor Vehicles Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

The new Bill provides for steeper penalties for violations, protection of Good Samaritans and stricter punishments for violations by juveniles among others.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Monday re-introduced the Bill to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, in the Lok Sabha seeking to make it more stringent.

Discussing the Bill in the Lower House, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “The Centre is not looking to take away the right of states with the Bill.” 

The Bill was tabled by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh

According to the new Bill, the vehicle owner or the insurer would need to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakh in case of grievous injuries.

The Bill also seeks to facilitate grant of online learning licence, simplified provisions for insurance to provide expeditious help to accident victims and their families, and protection of good Samaritans.

The period for renewal of transport licence would be increased to five years from the existing three years and enable the licencing authority to grant licences to differently-abled persons, the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill stated.

The minister, responding to concerns flagged by some members, said he was ready to discuss all issues and stated that the Bill was prepared after discussions with state transport ministers.

“The provisions in the legislation are not binding on states and it is up to them to implement it,” the minister said.

Trinamool member Saugata Roy opposed the Bill.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he was opposing a few provisions of the Bill and not in entirety. 

Welcoming the Bill, founder of SaveLife Foundation Piyush Tewari said, “This Bill is an important first step to improve road safety in India. The next step is the speedy passage in the  Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.”

