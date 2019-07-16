Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants attack madrassa in Fatehpur after rumours of beef recovery near pond

By PTI

BANDA: Anti-social elements Tuesday demolished the boundary wall of a madrasa in the neighbouring Fatehpur district on rumours of recovery of beef in the village near a pond, said police.

Following rumours of recovery of beef in Behta village under Bindki police station area, some anti-social elements attacked a madrasa and pulled down its boundary wall, said district Superintendent of Police Ramesh.

They also tried to indulge in arson but failed, the SP said, adding there is no report of anyone getting injured in the communally sensitive incident.

He said the police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in strength in the village and efforts are on to identify the culprits, who tried to vitiate the atmosphere.