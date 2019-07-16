WATCH | Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes illegal multi-storied building in Kamdhenu Nagar
Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. The adjoining houses, however, remain unaffected.
Published: 16th July 2019 05:57 PM | Last Updated: 16th July 2019 07:04 PM
INDORE: An illegal multi-storied building in Kamdhenu Nagar here was brought down by the Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday by adopting a controlled explosion.
#WATCH: An illegal building was demolished by Municipal Corporation at Kamdhenu Nagar in Indore, earlier today. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RdCLiJDI6W— ANI (@ANI) 16 July 2019
Earlier this month, the Municipal Corporation had demolished the building over which BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya had thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat.
Bhure Lal, the owner of the building, had approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court against demolition but the court refused to stay the process.