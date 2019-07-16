Home Nation

West Bengal government issues notification for 10 per cent reservation in state jobs

People, who are not covered under reservation schemes for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, will get 10 per cent reservation in direct recruitment in civil posts.

Published: 16th July 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Members of families with a gross annual income of below Rs 8 lakh will be eligible to avail benefits of reservation on a preferential basis in civil posts and services in West Bengal, according to a state government notification.

People, who are not covered under reservation schemes for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, will get 10 per cent reservation in direct recruitment in civil posts and services of the state government, and also admissions to educational institutions in the state, it said.

"Gross annual family income should be below of Rs 8 lakh and the income shall also include the income from all sources- salary, agriculture, business, profession etc for the final year prior to the year of application," the notification said Gross annual income is one of the criteria to avail the reservation, it said.

The notification was issued on July 9, six days after the Mamata Banerjee government announced 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category.

The decision of the West Bengal government came six months after the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre approved a similar proposal.

The notification stated that a person whose family does not own or possess five acres of agricultural land and above or own a residential flat of 1,000 sqft and above, would be able to apply for the reservation.

Those who do not possess a residential plot of 100 square yards and above in notified municipalities, would be eligible for the 10 per cent reservation, it said.

Besides, those who do not own a residential plot of 200 square yards and above in areas other than notified municipalities, would also be eligible.

"The property held by a family in different locations would be clubbed together for determining Economically Weaker Section (EWS) status", it stated.

The notification also stated that the benefit of the reservation under the EWS would be availed upon production of an income and asset certificate issued by a district magistrate, additional district magistrate, sub-divisional officer or the DWO for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reservation in Bengal Government Jobs
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp