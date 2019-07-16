Home Nation

Youth Samajwadi Party leader shot dead in UP, Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at Yogi Adityanath government

The incident prompted  SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to attack Yogi government over deteriorating law and order situation.

Published: 16th July 2019 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A Faizabad-based youth leader of the Samajwadi Party has been shot dead, police said Tuesday.

Thirty-year-old Akhilesh Yadav of Kanakpur village in Maharajganj police station area was shot at point-blank range when he was working out at a gym near his house on Monday evening, Faizabad SSP Ashish Tiwari said.

He was the area president of the Samajwadi Lohiya Vahini, the officer said.

The incident prompted the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to attack Yogi Adityanath government over "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

"Criminals have no fear of police in the state. Crime is rising while law and order is deteriorating in the state. The state governor might say UP is heading on the path of becoming the best state, but in reality, it is becoming synonymous with fear and terror for the people," said the SP president.

He said one of his party leaders was killed in Faizabad on Monday, while similar incidents are reported from all over the state exposing the "tall claims" of the government on law and order situation in the state.

Giving details of the killing of the SP youth leader in the district, Faizabad SSP Tiwari said, "(Slain leader) Akhilesh Yadav was shot by one Aditya Singh. The duo had a dispute over the operation of a transport firm." 

"Accused Aditya Singh and his accomplices who helped him in the murder are absconding," the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them.

The youth leader was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Meanwhile, party activists led by former minister Pawan Pandey blocked traffic on the main city road in front of the Faizabad district hospital, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the protestors and clear the traffic blockade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath government
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp