Home Nation

10 killed, 24 injured in clash over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Murtiya village in Ghorawal when a dispute arose over a land between the Gujjar and Gond communities.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Casualties reported after firing between two groups moved to the hospital in UP. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By IANS

SONBHADRA (Uttar Pradesh): Ten persons were killed and over 24 injured in clashes over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, officials said.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Murtiya village in Ghorawal when a dispute arose over a land between the Gujjar and Gond communities.

The dispute soon took a violent turn and both the groups opened fire and attacked each other with sickles.

The bloody war continued for more than an hour, leaving 10 persons dead including three women and seven men while over 24 were injured - six are in a critical condition.

Police officials rushed to the village and the injured have been admitted to medical centres.

District Magistrate Ankit Agarwal said the dispute was over a piece of land that was being tilled by one group and the other group objected to it.

According to sources, the village head was one of the parties in the incident and his men opened fire which led to the bloody clash.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh said that all the deceased belong to one group. He said that two persons were arrested and house-to-house searches were being conducted in the village.

"We have deployed police in ample measure to prevent fallout of the incident. The injured are being treated. Investigations will reveal the real reason behind the incident," the District Magistrate told reporters.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and has directed proper medical treatment of the injured persons.

He has also asked Singh to personally monitor investigations and ensure that the guilty are brought to book.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP clashes land dispute Sonbhadra clash Sonbhadra land dispute
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp