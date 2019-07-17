10 killed, 24 injured in clash over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

SONBHADRA (Uttar Pradesh): Ten persons were killed and over 24 injured in clashes over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, officials said.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Murtiya village in Ghorawal when a dispute arose over a land between the Gujjar and Gond communities.

The dispute soon took a violent turn and both the groups opened fire and attacked each other with sickles.

The bloody war continued for more than an hour, leaving 10 persons dead including three women and seven men while over 24 were injured - six are in a critical condition.

Police officials rushed to the village and the injured have been admitted to medical centres.

District Magistrate Ankit Agarwal said the dispute was over a piece of land that was being tilled by one group and the other group objected to it.

According to sources, the village head was one of the parties in the incident and his men opened fire which led to the bloody clash.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh said that all the deceased belong to one group. He said that two persons were arrested and house-to-house searches were being conducted in the village.

"We have deployed police in ample measure to prevent fallout of the incident. The injured are being treated. Investigations will reveal the real reason behind the incident," the District Magistrate told reporters.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and has directed proper medical treatment of the injured persons.

He has also asked Singh to personally monitor investigations and ensure that the guilty are brought to book.