Air India cabin crew faces DGCA action for physical altercation inside aircraft

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of a physical altercation inside an Air India aircraft, watchdog DGCA Tuesday suspended the authorisation of a crew member for six months, according to a senior official.

On June 17, cabin crew member Rajat Verman was involved in a heated argument and physical altercation with a pilot when the plane was to depart from Bengaluru to Kolkata.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already suspended the flying licence of Milind M, who was involved in the incident.

The official told PTI that the authorisation held by Verman has been suspended for six months from the date of the incident.

The investigation found that the two personnel were involved in a heated argument and thereafter physical altercation when the aircraft was on the ground and preparing for departure.

An Air India spokesperson did not offer any comment.

More than 20 pilots of various airlines have been temporarily taken off duty on the orders of the DGCA so far in July, an official said on Monday.