Home Nation

Akhilesh forms 21-member panel to probe 'fake cases' lodged against Azam Khan

The formation of the committee is seen as a bid to defend the Samajwadi Party leader and rake up the issue in the state Assembly, which is going to commence on Thursday.

Published: 17th July 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has constituted a 21-member committee, led by the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Ahmad Hasan, to probe "fake cases" lodged against party MP Azam Khan in Rampur.

"The 21-member committee of party legislators led by Leader of Opposition in Legislative council will reach Rampur on July 20 and probe fake cases pertaining to encroachment of land of farmers against Khan, who is also the vice-chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, and incidents to harass him by the district administration," SP chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said.

The committee will submit its report to the party president within three days of the visit, he said.

The formation of the committee is seen as a bid to defend the party leader and rake up the issue in the state Assembly, which is going to commence on Thursday.

Based on the findings, the SP may try to put pressure on the BJP government for alleged harassment of Khan.

It is alleged that Khan had forcibly taken land from farmers and the Rampur district administration has lodged around two dozen cases against the former cabinet minister.

There are reports that the district administration is planning to put up local MP Khan's name on the anti-land mafia portal that was introduced by the Yogi Adityanath government.

As per the administration, 26 farmers have claimed that Khan and his men got the land for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University through coercion.

The incidents happened between 2006 and 2016.

Khan was a powerful minister in the Samajwadi Party government (2012-17).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp