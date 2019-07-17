Home Nation

Ambedkar University releases third cut-off list 

The varsity has a provision of 85 per cent reservation for students from National Capital Territory and releases separate cut-offs for students from Delhi.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

results

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ambedkar University on Tuesday released its third cut-off list with some courses seeing a significant dip in marks required for admission in undergraduate courses.

BA (Honours) courses are available at the Kashmere Gate campus while the BA courses are being offered by the Karampura campus.

The cut-off for BA (Honours) with a major in Mathematics is 85 per cent, a decline of over four notches, for candidates from Delhi while those from outside the national capital require at least 89.75 per cent.

In the second cut-off, the marks required by students from Delhi was 89.25 per cent while those from outside it was at least 92.50 per cent.

The cut-off for BA (Honours) with a major in Psychology is 95.50 per cent, a drop of one per cent, for Delhi candidates while those from other cities require at least 97.25 per cent.

The earlier cut-off for outside Delhi candidates was 97.75 per cent.

The cut-off for BA in Law and Politics saw a dip of over one per cent.

Delhi candidates require 85.

75 per cent while those from outside the national capital need 90.75 per cent.

The requirement of marks in the second cut-off for Delhi students was 87.

50 per cent while for those from outside it was 92.75 per cent.

The cut-off for delhi based candidates for admission to BA in Social Sciences and Humanities has dipped by over five per cent at 82.60 per cent while candidates from outside the national capital need at least 89.25 per cent.

The earlier cut-off for Delhi based aspirants was 88 per cent while outside candidates needed at least 92.50 per cent.

