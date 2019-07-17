Home Nation

Assam floods: Army resources on stand-by for relief operations

Published: 17th July 2019 01:19 AM

A woman carrying her child wades through flood waters in Burha Burhi village , east of Gauhati, Assam.

A woman carrying her child wades through flood waters in Burha Burhi village , east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In view of the worsening flood situation in Assam, various resources of the Army have been kept on stand-by to assist in rescue and relief operations, a top defence official said on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Naravane, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, who was briefed by various commanders on ground about the preparations for rescue operations, assured of a quick response by the Army for the deployment of flood relief tasks.

Five columns of the Army have so far been requisitioned and are assisting in the relief operations, another defence official said.

ALSO READ: Assam floods - Death toll reaches 17 as 44.96 lakh people affected

The Army is closely monitoring the flood situation in coordination with the civil administration, he said.

There are 152 monitoring stations for providing timely warning of an impending crisis due to floods, the official said.

VIEW GALLERY: Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected

The Army has alerted flood relief columns which consist of rescue and relief materials, to be prepared for deployment on short notice, he said.

Ninety-five flood relief columns along with additional 31 columns as reserve have been kept on stand-by, the official added.

