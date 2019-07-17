Home Nation

Centre to prepare national data on unorganised sector

Responding to the supplementaries during the Question Hour, the Minister said, "Our ministry will prepare a national data on unorganised sector". 

Published: 17th July 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

bonded labour

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shrinking of unorganised sector is a "positive" indicator of development and the government will prepare a separate data on unorganised workers in India, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The government has taken several measures towards expansion of the organised sector, he said.

Responding to the supplementaries during the Question Hour, the Minister said, "Our ministry will prepare a national data on unorganised sector". 

There is no separate published data for unorganised sector as a whole.

"However, the shrinking of unorganised sector is a positive indicator of development," he said in his written reply.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) initiative, there has been a significant improvement in registration of beneficiaries and as many as 1.2 crore employees benefitted in the last three years, he said.

The Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act stipulates the formulation of suitable welfare schemes for unorganised workers.

Life and disability cover is provided through Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana to the unorganised workers depending upon their eligibility.

The health and maternity benefits are addressed through Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Recently, the government launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan to provide a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to the unorganised workers after attaining the age of 60 years, the minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unorganised sector Rajya Sabha Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp