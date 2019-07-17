Chhattisgarh: Mobile police station launched in Naxal-hit Sukma

By PTI

RAIPUR: In a bid to make themselves more accessible to people in remote areas, police in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh Wednesday launched a mobile police station.

The concept of police station on wheels aims to provide police assistance at people's doorsteps, particularly to those living in remote areas and are normally reluctant to approach police, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha told PTI.

The idea is being implemented in all the districts of the state, as a part of which it has been first introduced in Sukma, he said.

The mobile police station named 'Anjor rath' (bright chariot) was flagged off by Sukma Collector Chandan Kumar, SP Shalabh Sinha and ASP Siddharth Tiwari in Sukma town.

"It will ensure smooth registration of non-cognisable offences and their faster redressal," he said.

Besides, just like the community policing programmes which help police to connect with the people and win their hearts in the Naxal-hit areas, this mobile police station will help in developing a rapport between police and tribals, Sinha added.

The mobile police station will cover areas under all police stations in the district.

Staff from the police station concerned will travel in the vehicle whenever it passes from their area, he said.

"In locations which are sensitive in terms of Naxal menace, additional security will be provided to the mobile police station," the SP said.