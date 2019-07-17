CM Nitish Kumar blames Nepal for flash floods in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Unusual torrential rainfall in catchment areas in Nepal and subsequent massive discharge of water in rivers led to flash floods in Bihar where 33 people have lost their lives in the past few days.

More than one lakh people have been evacuated, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the Assembly on Tuesday.

“This year too rains in Nepal have caused a major flash flood and deluged 12 districts.

It is nature’s fury and no one has control over it but we are leaving no stone unturned to rescue and evacuate the people from marooned villages,” said the Chief Minister, who has conducted aerial surveys of the affected areas.

A total of 26.71 lakh people have been affected and the death toll had reached 33 till Tuesday evening.

“As of now, around 1.16 lakh people have been evacuated and moved to safer places out of a total of 25.71 lakh (figures were later revised) flood-affected people in Bihar’s 12 districts. The government has involved 796 personnel with 125 motorised boats and 26 teams of NDRF to carry out the rescue-cum-evacuation drives,” he said.

The government has set up 676 community kitchens and providing relief materials to the evacuated people at 199 camps set up across all the flood-affected districts.

Twelve districts Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East and West Champaran, Supaul, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj and Araria have been affected.