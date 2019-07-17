Home Nation

CPI, NCP, TMC face prospect of losing national party status

The CPI, BSP and NCP were facing the prospects of losing their national party status after their dismal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

Published: 17th July 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

TMC founder and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC founder and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India face the prospect of losing their national party status following their performance in the just-held Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission is likely to issue them show-cause notice in the coming days, asking them as to why their national party status should not be revoked, sources said.

The CPI, BSP and NCP were facing the prospects of losing their national party status after their dismal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

However, they had got a reprieve when in 2016 the EC amended its rules, whereby national and state party status of political parties will be reviewed every 10 years instead of five.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which won 10 Lok Sabha and some assembly seats does not face the possibility of losing its national party status now.

According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if its candidates secure at least six per cent of votes polled in four or more states in Lok Sabha or assembly elections, and, in addition, it has at least four members in the Lok Sabha.

It also should have at least two per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats and its candidates come from not less than three states.

As of now, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BSP, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), NCP and National People's Party of Meghalaya have national party status.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Communist Party of India Nationalist Congress Party TMC CPI NCP National party status
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp