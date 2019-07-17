Home Nation

Flood-like situation in Punjab, Haryana due to heavy rainfall

The water level of Ghaggar river in Patiala district of Punjab was flowing close to the danger mark and water entered Rajpura, Ghanaur and Sarhala Khurd.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 10:41 AM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The water level of Ghaggar river in Patiala district of Punjab was flowing close to the danger mark and water entered Rajpura, Ghanaur and Sarhala Khurd.

However, by evening the water level had receded.

“There was localised flooding in some parts, but there is no need to panic,” Patiala Deputy Commissioner Kumar Amit said.

There is a flood-like situation in many places in Punjab and Haryana due to heavy rainfall.  

There were reports of heavy rain in Bathinda in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana leading to water-logging in many low-lying areas. 

Chandigarh recorded a high of 28.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, a MeT report said.

The MeT has forecast more rain in the two states until Thursday. Rains in several parts of Himachal Pradesh brought down the day temperatures in the state, with Karsog being the wettest with 70 mm of rain.

