Home Nation

Indians received 67-72 per cent of total US H1-B visas in last five years: External Affairs Ministry

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Published: 17th July 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

visa, H-1B, H1-B, passport

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian nationals have received between 67 and 72 per cent of the total H-1B visas issued by the US in last five years, the External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said no comprehensive changes have been made to the H-1B visa programme so far.

"The Indian government has closely consulted all stakeholders and engaged with the US administration and the Congress on issues related to the movement of Indian professionals, including those pertaining to the H-1B programme," he said.

"Most recently, issues of H-1B visa were raised during the visit of the US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo, to India on June 26, 2019. In our engagements, we have emphasised that this has been a mutually-beneficial partnership which should be nurtured," he added.

He gave out statistics according to which Indian nationals have received between 67 and 72 per cent of the total H-1B visas issued by the US in last five years.

According to the data, 125,528 Indian nationals were issued H1-B visas in 2018 while 129,097 Indian nationals were issued H1-B visas in 2017.

In 2016, 126,692 Indian nationals were granted H1-B visa while in 2015, as many as 119,952 Indian nationals were granted H1-B visa.

"H-1B visa has played an important role in facilitating the movement of talented Indian professionals. The US Government has adopted certain administrative measures with respect to the H-1B visa programme that have introduced greater scrutiny of H-1B applications and increased documentation requirements," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H1-B visas External Affairs Ministry Lok Sabha Indian visa S Jaishankar
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp