Home Nation

Is Goa tourism plan a copy-paste job, asks BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo

Glenn Ticlo questioned the Goa government's decision to pay around Rs 3 crore for drafting the plan.

Published: 17th July 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | Goa Tourism

By IANS

PANAJI:  BJP legislator Glenn Ticlo on Wednesday alleged that Goa's draft tourism policy 2018 and master plan, which is being carried out by a leading global consultancy firm is a "copy paste" job, and questioned the state government's decision to pay around Rs 3 crore for drafting the plan.

"Is the master plan a replica of some other countries which has been put here. Will it match (the needs of Goa). I don't think so. Secondly, a lot of money has already been paid. Almost Rs 3 crore has been paid to KPMG. But if you look at the master plan, it looked like copy paste," Ticlo told the Goa legislative assembly during Question Hour.

Goa annually attracts nearly seven million tourists every year. Tourism industry stakeholders have however said that there has been a dip in tourism arrival numbers over the last two years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa Tourism Goa Goa Tourism policy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp