Is Goa tourism plan a copy-paste job, asks BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo

By IANS

PANAJI: BJP legislator Glenn Ticlo on Wednesday alleged that Goa's draft tourism policy 2018 and master plan, which is being carried out by a leading global consultancy firm is a "copy paste" job, and questioned the state government's decision to pay around Rs 3 crore for drafting the plan.

"Is the master plan a replica of some other countries which has been put here. Will it match (the needs of Goa). I don't think so. Secondly, a lot of money has already been paid. Almost Rs 3 crore has been paid to KPMG. But if you look at the master plan, it looked like copy paste," Ticlo told the Goa legislative assembly during Question Hour.

Goa annually attracts nearly seven million tourists every year. Tourism industry stakeholders have however said that there has been a dip in tourism arrival numbers over the last two years.