Man arrested for molesting ex-DIG's daughter in Greater Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: The daughter of a former deputy inspector general of police was allegedly molested on Tuesday near her college in Greater Noida by a man, who has been arrested, officials said.

The incident took place outside a hotel management college under Beta 2 police station limits in the afternoon, they said.

The girl, who is pursuing a course in hotel management from the college, was molested by the accused. She soon called up the police on Dial 100 and a police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot immediately, a police spokesperson said.

The accused, identified as Mantu, was soon arrested and an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) registered against him, the spokesperson said.

Mantu, in his 20s, is a native of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal but was residing in Alpha 1 area of Greater Noida for some time now, the official said.

The girl's father is a retired DIG from West Bengal police and lives in Noida, he said.