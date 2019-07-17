Home Nation

Man arrested for molesting ex-DIG's daughter in Greater Noida

The incident took place outside a hotel management college under Beta 2 police station limits in the afternoon.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NOIDA: The daughter of a former deputy inspector general of police was allegedly molested on Tuesday near her college in Greater Noida by a man, who has been arrested, officials said.

The incident took place outside a hotel management college under Beta 2 police station limits in the afternoon, they said.

The girl, who is pursuing a course in hotel management from the college, was molested by the accused. She soon called up the police on Dial 100 and a police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot immediately, a police spokesperson said.

The accused, identified as Mantu, was soon arrested and an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) registered against him, the spokesperson said.

Mantu, in his 20s, is a native of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal but was residing in Alpha 1 area of Greater Noida for some time now, the official said.

The girl's father is a retired DIG from West Bengal police and lives in Noida, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Noida Greater Noida molestation Greater Noida molestation case
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp