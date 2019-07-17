Home Nation

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui turns student at 'happiness class' in Delhi government school

Lahkmen Rymbui said he has come to the national capital to learn about Delhi's government's 'Happiness Curriculum'.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui visited Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue today morning.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui visited Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue today morning. (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya's Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, along with Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was a student on Wednesday in a "happiness class" at a government school here.

Rymbui said he has come to the national capital to learn about the Delhi's government's "Happiness Curriculum".

"The happiness class is very important for the youth of today. I have come here today to see how we could replicate this in Meghalaya. I have formed a task force to revise the state curriculum framework.

"I have come to see whether this could be replicated there or if it could be modified based on our own culture and identities. I will also send my officers here to understand the curriculum," said Rymbui after attending the class at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue, here.

The Delhi government's 15-day 'Happiness Utsav', a celebration of the first year of the Happiness Curriculum, entered its second day on Wednesday.

Sisodia said, "Our teachers and students were glad that they could interact with the minister and exchange ideas about the models of education in the two states. We have to grow together as a nation. Our financial systems, our education systems are integrated and have to advance together.

