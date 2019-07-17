Home Nation

Modi government to hold postal department exams in local languages

After protests by AIADMK members in the Rajya Sabha, the Centre on Tuesday announced that the postal department examination would stand cancelled and would now be held in all local languages.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After protests by AIADMK members in the Rajya Sabha, the Centre on Tuesday announced that the postal department examination would stand cancelled and would now be held in all local languages. 

The AIADMK MPs protested the move to hold the exam for the posts of the postman, mail guard and assistants on July 14 only in Hindi and English.

The House saw repeated adjournments as the AIADMK MPs, joined by members from DMK, Congress, CPI(M), CPI and Trinamool, came into the well demanding the exam be scrapped. 

As the House met post-lunch, Communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed the House that the government had decided to cancel the examination held on July 14 and “now it will be held on all local languages”.

The members welcomed the move and urged the government to ensure that students appearing in other exams were also allowed to take exams in local languages. 

AIADMK and DMK MPs had raised the matter during Zero Hour Monday saying this would lead to students committing suicide in Tamil Nadu.

