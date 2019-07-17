Home Nation

New Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan replaces EL Narasimhan

BJP leaders Biswabhusan Harichandan and Anusuiya Uikey were appointed on Tuesday as governors of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra governor, ESL Narasimhan

Governor ESL Narasimhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP leaders Biswabhusan Harichandan and Anusuiya Uikey were appointed on Tuesday as governors of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively. President Ram Nath Kovind cleared the files of both the gubernatorial post.

“The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a statement issued by the office of the President Harichandan, who is a BJP veteran from Odisha, replaces ESL Narasimhan, who was the governor of Andhra for the last 10 years.

Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Telangana, will continue to hold the charge of Telangana, sources said. He has had a long illustrious political career of more than 40 years and has held several portfolios in various governments in Odisha.

“I am happy for getting an important assignment for a big state like Andhra. I will try my best to resolve some of the contentious issues like Polavaram and border disputes prevailing between the two States,” said Harichandan to the media.

Though he has kept himself away from electoral politics since 2014, he was active in party works, guiding the state leadership during crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biswabhusan Harichandan EL Narasimhan Anusuiya Uikey Ram Nath Kovind BJP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp