New Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan replaces EL Narasimhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders Biswabhusan Harichandan and Anusuiya Uikey were appointed on Tuesday as governors of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively. President Ram Nath Kovind cleared the files of both the gubernatorial post.

“The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a statement issued by the office of the President Harichandan, who is a BJP veteran from Odisha, replaces ESL Narasimhan, who was the governor of Andhra for the last 10 years.

Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Telangana, will continue to hold the charge of Telangana, sources said. He has had a long illustrious political career of more than 40 years and has held several portfolios in various governments in Odisha.

“I am happy for getting an important assignment for a big state like Andhra. I will try my best to resolve some of the contentious issues like Polavaram and border disputes prevailing between the two States,” said Harichandan to the media.

Though he has kept himself away from electoral politics since 2014, he was active in party works, guiding the state leadership during crisis.