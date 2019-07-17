Home Nation

Odisha BJP leader new Guv

Biswabhusan Harichandan to replace ESL Narasimhan, who will continue to hold charge of Telangana

Published: 17th July 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders Biswabhusan Harichandan and Anusuiya Uikey were appointed on Tuesday governors of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively. President Ram Nath Kovind cleared the files of both the gubernatorial posts.  

“The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a statement issued by the office of the President. Harichandan, who is a BJP veteran from Odisha, replaces ESL Narasimhan, who has been the governor of AP for the last one decade. Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Telengana, will continue to hold the charge of the State, sources said.

Uikey, currently the Vice-Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, is a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh. The post of Chhattisgarh governor was under the additional charge of MP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Harichandan has an illustrious political career of more than four decades and has held several portfolios in various governments in Odisha.“I am happy for getting an important assignment for a big State like Andhra Pradesh. I will try my best to resolve some of the contentious issues like Polavaram project and border disputes prevailing between the two States,” Harichandan told mediapersons after the news of his appointment broke.

Harichandan received a phone call from PM Narendra Modi on Monday night informing him of his appointment as AP Governor.

Though Harichandan kept away from electoral politics from 2014, he has been active in party work  guiding the State leadership during crisis. He remains one of the tallest leaders of the BJP in Odisha. A practising lawyer before coming into politics, Harichandan has also authored several books. Born in 1934, Harichandan started his political career with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1971 and became its national executive member. He was the State general secretary of the party till the formation of Janata Party in 1977.

A detainee under MISA in 1975, he was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Chilika for the first time in 1977.

The Man of many shades
Harichandan has held several portfolios, including Law, Labour, Employment and Housing
Joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and remained president of the party’s State unit till 1988
Left BJP to join Janata Dal under the leadership of Biju Patnaik who led the party to victory in 1990
Left Janata Dal after its dismal performance in 1995 elections and returned to BJP in 1996
A five-time MLA, the veteran politician has authored several books

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp