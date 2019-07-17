Home Nation

Rise in number of pending rural road projects, says government data 

The number of pending projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has gone up over the past three years, data from the Ministry of Rural Development revealed.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

22 ‘Green Expressways’ have been planned across the country, with the highways ministry set to hold roadshows around the world to attract foreign investment.

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of pending projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has gone up over the past three years, data from the Ministry of Rural Development revealed.

While the number of pending projects was 4,932 in 2017, it went up to 4,846 the following year and further rose to 5,461 in 2019 (as of March).

The length of pending roads built under the scheme has, however, reduced over the years. While it was 32,198 km in 2017, it decreased to 13,820 the following year and marginally increased to 15,234 in 2019.

The data comes days after the government approved phase III of PMGSY where the Centre announced that the scheme will concentrate on connecting rural hospitals, agricultural markets and schools with habitations.

Officials say the delay in implementing the projects is due to the lackadaisical attitude of the states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp