Rise in number of pending rural road projects, says government data 

NEW DELHI: The number of pending projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has gone up over the past three years, data from the Ministry of Rural Development revealed.

While the number of pending projects was 4,932 in 2017, it went up to 4,846 the following year and further rose to 5,461 in 2019 (as of March).

The length of pending roads built under the scheme has, however, reduced over the years. While it was 32,198 km in 2017, it decreased to 13,820 the following year and marginally increased to 15,234 in 2019.

The data comes days after the government approved phase III of PMGSY where the Centre announced that the scheme will concentrate on connecting rural hospitals, agricultural markets and schools with habitations.

Officials say the delay in implementing the projects is due to the lackadaisical attitude of the states.