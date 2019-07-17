Home Nation

Snake bite patient at government hospital in Madhya Pradesh gets exorcised

The incident became public when the visuals of the exercise went viral on social media on Monday.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  While the Kamal Nath-led Congress government is working on rendering the Right to Health to make quality and affordable health care available to all, the state government-run hospitals continue to be in news for the wrong reasons. A shocking case of a snake bite victim being treated by an ojha (exorcist) inside the District Hospital in Damoh of state’s Bundelkhand region has been reported. Imarti Devi (25) was admitted to the hospital for anti-venomous treatment on July 14.

She was on intravenous medications in the female ward, when her kin took her to the male ward where the exorcist performed rituals, including stripping her backside infront of her family and the relatives of patients in the male ward. Surprisingly, none of the staff in the hospital could spot the exorcist performing the rituals, despite the hospital being equipped with CCTV cameras. 

The incident became public when the visuals of the exercise went viral on social media on Monday. The incident comes a few days after an old man under treatment at Civil Hospital in Sagar district of the region, was declared dead by on duty doctor and abandoned for an entire night till his autopsy in the morning. 

When contacted, the Civil Surgeon at the hospital Dr Mamta Timori said, “Primary probe has revealed that neither the security guard and nor the on-duty doctor got to know about the incident. But the incident had come to the notice of the on-duty nurse, who didn’t inform the guard or the doctor. We’re issuing a notice to the nurse.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Congress Snake Bite Victim
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp