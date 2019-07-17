Tiranga TV lay off: Promila Sibal trashes Barkha Dutt's allegations as 'blackmailing trick' 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Kapil Sibal's wife Promila Sibal on Tuesday dubbed senior journalist Barkha Dutt's allegations that she abused female staff members of his channel as a "blackmailing trick" to extract more money after termination of services.

Dutt on Tuesday filed a complaint with the National Commission of Women against Promila Sibal for allegedly abusing female staff members of the Noida-based HTN Tiranga TV.

Promila Sibal slammed Dutt for levelling the allegations and said she has not been to the Noida office since May 23rd, the day of counting of votes for the general election.

"I have not met anyone from office since then. She wants us to pay her more money. Her contract finishes in October but her services were terminated on July 13. She wants us to pay money till January next year," Promila Sibal told PTI.

"All her dues have been cleared barring 13 days in July. This (accusation) is just a blackmailing trick," she alleged. Promila Sibal denied using foul language saying she had never done so while speaking with Dutt or any other employee."

"She has been threatening us with such allegations. Her allegations are motivated. If somebody has abused somebody, they will say when, where, in front of whom, in what context. She has said none of that. She is not willing to disclose that. She can cook up anything," she said.

In a series of tweets, Dutt hit out at Sibal and his wife alleging that over 200 employees at Tiranga TV had their equipment confiscated and "face sacking without even a six-month payout".

Dutt also alleged that Sibal and his wife used expletives against female staffers.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has taken cognisance of the complaint from Dutt against Promila Sibal.

Promila Sibal dismissed Dutt's charges over non-payment of dues saying she is "lying" and all employees were paid month to month and nobody had any complaints over that.

She also dared Dutt to put up her contract on Twitter to make matters clear.