Two held for raping 14-year-old in J&K's Kathua

By PTI

JAMMU: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at her house in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said Wednesday.

Mohammad Iqbal and Babu Din, both from Sadrota-Lohai Malhar village, were arrested on Tuesday after the girl's father lodged a complaint alleging that the duo had raped his daughter last week while she was alone at home, a police official said.

He said a case has been registered against Iqbal and Din under relevant sections of the law, including the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The medical examination report of the girl is awaited and her statement has been recorded before a magistrate, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.