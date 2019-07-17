Home Nation

'Why is govt verifying whether Sita was abducted in Sri Lanka': Shivraj Chouhan slams Kamal Nath

In 2010, the then Shivraj-government had announced to build a Sita temple at the site, where Raavan held her hostage.

Published: 17th July 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: A war of words has broken out between former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Congress government in the state over the proposed temple of goddess Sita in Sri Lanka.

Accusing Kamal Nath-government of hurting people's sentiments, Chouhan said that the Congress government, instead of completing the temple project, was "verifying the fact whether Mata Sita was abducted or not".

"Kamal Nath-government's officers will conduct a survey in Sri Lanka to verify whether Mata Sita was abducted or not. How ridiculous! Kamal Nath-government has hurt the sentiments of crores of people by announcing a probe to examine the fact, which the entire world knows," the BJP leader tweeted.

In 2010, the then Shivraj-government had announced to build a Sita temple at the site, where Raavan held her hostage. The then state government had also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the temple. However, no progress was made over the past nine years.

"The whole country and the world know that Sitaji was held captive in Ashok Vatika in Lanka. She had to undergo 'Agni pareeksha' (trial by fire). When I had visited Sri Lanka, I felt that there should be a magnificent temple at the site. I am shocked that Kamal Nath government is talking about verifying the facts," he added in another tweet.

Responding to Chouhan's allegations, state Public Relations Minister PC Sharma said that the former CM had visited Sri Lanka only to gain political mileage.

"We couldn't find even a single file that specifies the previous government's efforts to construct the temple," Sharma said.

TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sita temple Kamal Nath Sri Lanka
