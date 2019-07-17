Home Nation

Will identify and deport all illegal immigrants residing in India, says Amit Shah

This comes a day after Centre observed that it has adopted a multi-pronged approach to ensure effective surveillance and domination of borders to check infiltration of illegal immigrants.

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government will identify all illegal immigrants residing in the country and deport them as per the international law.

"We will identify all the illegal immigrants and infiltrators living on every inch of this country and deport them as per the international law," the BJP chief said in the Rajya Sabha.

This comes a day after the Central government has observed that it has adopted a multi-pronged approach to ensure effective surveillance and domination of international borders to check infiltration of illegal immigrants.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had said in a written reply to Parvesh Sahib Singh in Lok Sabha that physical infrastructure like border fencing, floodlighting, construction of border roads and establishment of border outposts have been created.

It had informed that border guarding forces conduct regular patrolling and establish observation posts and carry out anti-tunnelling exercises to stop illegal infiltration. However, some illegal immigrants are still able to enter into India in a clandestine and surreptitious manner, mainly due to difficult mountainous and riverine terrain in parts of the long international borders.

The Ministry had said that to deal with such illegal immigrants, the powers of the Central government under Section 3 of The Foreigners Act, 1946, have been enforced to detect detain and deport illegal foreign nationals.

The exercise to update NRC 1951 is being conducted under special provisions in respect of State of Assam under The Citizenship Act, 1955 and The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, it had read.

