A friendly game of golf to tee off Korean investment in Haryana

This state sponsored golf tournament is set to be a platform for networking between these CEOs and government officials and one can expect some MoUs to be signed that day after the game.  

Published: 18th July 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 10:42 AM

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: South  Koreans are fond of playing golf and in order to woo them the Haryana Government is organising a golf meet with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of 25 top South Korean companies and representatives of South Korean Embassy along with secretaries from Union and State Government.

This state-sponsored golf tournament is set to be a platform for networking between these CEOs and government officials and one can expect some MoUs to be signed that day after the game.  

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Haryana, Devender Singh said that the ‘India-Korea Golf Meet’ is a unique opportunity for South Korean companies to engage with the government regarding their interests and issues over an engaging game of golf. ‘Korea Plus’ is the gateway for South Korean investors in India. It acts as a one-stop agency for South Korean investors and works closely with the embassies, central and state governments, industrial associations and corporates to generate leads and facilitate investments. 

 “Events like these ensure high level of networking amongst various stakeholders. This leads to higher level of confidence amongst the government officials and private investors… Koreans are fond of playing golf and while playing the 18 holes together one spends about six hours. The bonding and comfort level grows,” said Pranav Gupta, Chairman of PHD Chamber of Commerce (Haryana).    

‘The India-Korea Golf Meet’ will be organised on July 19 at DLF Golf and Country Club in DLF-5 of Gurugram. 

