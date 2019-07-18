Home Nation

After ICJ verdict, Jaishankar asks Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav immediately

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, the EAM said the verdict of the International Court of Justice is not only a vindication for Jadhav but also for all those who believe in the rule of law.

Published: 18th July 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the World Court ordered Pakistan to review death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav, India Thursday asked Pakistan to release the former Navy officer forthwith and vowed to vigorously continue efforts to bring him back.

Making a statement in both houses of Parliament on the judgement by the International Court of Justice, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Pakistan was found to have deprived India of the right to communicate with Jadhav, have access to him, visit him in detention and arrange his legal representation."

ALSO READ | Pak to proceed as per law: Imran Khan on ICJ ruling in Jadhav case

"Kulbhushan Jadhav is innocent of the charges made against him.  His forced confession without legal representation and due process will not change this reality," he said.

"We once again call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate him forthwith," the minister said.

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday directed Pakistan to suspend the death sentence given in 2017 to Jadhav on charges of espionage and sabotage.

"The Government will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and wellbeing, as well as his early return to India," Jaishankar said as members cutting across party lines welcomed the landmark judgement by thumping benches.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

Jaishankar said that the House would recall that Jadhav was awarded a death sentence by a Pakistani military court-martial on fabricated charges.

This was done without providing Indian representatives consular access to him, as envisaged by international law and practice.

"We made it clear even at that time that India would view very seriously the possibility that an innocent Indian citizen could face death sentence in Pakistan without due process and in violation of basic norms of law and justice," the minister said.

ALSO READ | Big win for India on Kulbhushan Jadhav, but ball back in Pakistan court

To ensure Jadhav's wellbeing and safety and to secure his release, Jaishankar said India approached the ICJ to seek appropriate relief.

"The ICJ delivered its judgement on July 17, 2019. Very significantly, the court unanimously found that it had jurisdiction the matter and by a vote of 15-1, pronounced on the other key aspects of the case."

"The dissenting judge was from Pakistan," he said.

The IJC pronounced that Pakistan had breached obligations under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

"It did so by not notifying India without delay of the detention of Shri Jadhav, thereby depriving us of the right to render consular assistance," he said.

Pakistan, he said, was also found to have deprived India of the right to communicate with Jadhav, have access to him, visit him in detention and arrange his legal representation.

"The Court declared that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Shri Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide India consular access to him," he said.

"It stated that appropriate reparation, in this case, was for Pakistan to provide, by means of its own choosing, review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Shri Jadhav."

He said a continued say of execution constitutes an "indispensable condition for the process of effective review and reconsideration."

"Government has made untiring efforts in seeking his release, including through legal means in the International Court of Justice," he said.

"Yesterday's judgement is not only a vindication for India and Shri Jadhav, but for all those who believe in the rule of law and the sanctity of international treaties."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kulbhushan Jadhav S Jaishankar Rajya Sabha International court of Justice
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp