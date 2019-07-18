Home Nation

Aligarh Muslim University cleric held on charges of molesting a minor

Accused Mohammad Ahmed, who used to teach the holy Quran and Urdu to the victim at her residence, molested and allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

Published: 18th July 2019 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Accused cleric Mohammad Ahmed of Aligarh Muslim University

Accused cleric Mohammad Ahmed of Aligarh Muslim University (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Muslim cleric, who was appointed Muajjin at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and used to offer Namaz in a mosque on the campus, was arrested on charges of molesting a 9-year-old girl on Wednesday.

Accused Mohammad Ahmed, who used to teach the holy Quran and Urdu to the victim at her residence, molested and allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

When the mother of the victim learnt about the incident, she approached the police  during a 'tehsil diwas' and lodged a complaint against the cleric in Aligarh on Tuesday. “The accused has been arrested and sent to jail," said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari. 

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and under Clause 3/4 of the POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the sources claimed that the cleric allegedly admitted to his crime and allegedly confirmed that he molested the girl four-five times.

Ahmed gives the call for Azaan from the mosque on AMU campus, and also offered Namaaz in the absence of Imam.

On the other, the AMU officials said that the cleric was removed from his post after the incident. They also said that he was appointed on a temporary basis while the Imam of the mosque was on leave. The cleric had gone outside the campus for tuition where the crime took place

Last month, an incident of rape of a 16-year-old girl by a Maulvi in a Madarsa had also came to light in Kanpur. The victim was 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aligarh Muslim University AMU cleric molestation Aligarh cleric molestation charges Aligarh MeToo
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp