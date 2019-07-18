Home Nation

Businessman and daughter found dead with wife unconscious in car in Madhya Pradesh

A suicide note found mentions that mounting business loans forced the man to take such a step.

Published: 18th July 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

 

BHOPAL: A middle-aged businessman and his teenage daughter were found dead inside their car with point blank range bullet head wounds in Sagar district past midnight on Wednesday. His wife was found unconscious in the same car that was parked near the RTO Office on Patharia Road under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station at around 1.30 am.

According to Sagar SP Amit Sanghi, a night patrol police vehicle spotted the car parked near the RTO office in which building material businessman, Brijesh Chaurasia (46) and Class X student Mahima Chaurasia (16) were found lying inside with blood oozing out from their heads. His wife Radha was found unconscious in the same car.

Circumstantial evidence including live bullets recovered from the car owned by Chaurasia and the wounds in head clearly pointed towards the father-daughter duo having fallen prey to bullets fired from point blank close range.

The Chaurasia couple and their daughter were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared the father-daughter duo as dead on arrival, while the woman regained consciousness in the morning. She told the cops that husband Brijesh took them out for dinner on Tuesday night. She added that he had given them cold drinks after which she became unconscious in the car.

A few hours later on Wednesday, Brijesh’s maternal uncle handed over a suicide note purportedly written by Brijesh in which he has blamed pressure of repaying loans worth over Rs 1.5 crore and a weak business as reasons behind committing suicide.

Chaurasia earlier owned a cement agency, but losses and loans made his financial position bad. He was presently running a building material store in Sagar district only.

If the suicide note is factored into, then it seems that Chaurasia had shot his daughter and himself. But with his wife just remaining unconscious inside the car, the weapon used in the possible suicide was nowhere to be found and recovery of an empty cartridge outside the car - have made the matter mysterious, sources probing the case said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh suicide Madhya Pradesh business man suicide Sagar businessman suicide Building material businessman loans
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp