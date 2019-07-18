Businessman and daughter found dead with wife unconscious in car in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A middle-aged businessman and his teenage daughter were found dead inside their car with point blank range bullet head wounds in Sagar district past midnight on Wednesday. His wife was found unconscious in the same car that was parked near the RTO Office on Patharia Road under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station at around 1.30 am.

According to Sagar SP Amit Sanghi, a night patrol police vehicle spotted the car parked near the RTO office in which building material businessman, Brijesh Chaurasia (46) and Class X student Mahima Chaurasia (16) were found lying inside with blood oozing out from their heads. His wife Radha was found unconscious in the same car.

Circumstantial evidence including live bullets recovered from the car owned by Chaurasia and the wounds in head clearly pointed towards the father-daughter duo having fallen prey to bullets fired from point blank close range.

The Chaurasia couple and their daughter were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared the father-daughter duo as dead on arrival, while the woman regained consciousness in the morning. She told the cops that husband Brijesh took them out for dinner on Tuesday night. She added that he had given them cold drinks after which she became unconscious in the car.

A few hours later on Wednesday, Brijesh’s maternal uncle handed over a suicide note purportedly written by Brijesh in which he has blamed pressure of repaying loans worth over Rs 1.5 crore and a weak business as reasons behind committing suicide.

Chaurasia earlier owned a cement agency, but losses and loans made his financial position bad. He was presently running a building material store in Sagar district only.

If the suicide note is factored into, then it seems that Chaurasia had shot his daughter and himself. But with his wife just remaining unconscious inside the car, the weapon used in the possible suicide was nowhere to be found and recovery of an empty cartridge outside the car - have made the matter mysterious, sources probing the case said.