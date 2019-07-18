Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham flight to restore from August 15

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister Som Parkash on Thursday hailed the restoration of tri-weekly Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham Air India flight after Pakistan opened its airspace for civilian planes.

In a tweet, Parkash thanked Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the flight restoration. A day earlier, Puri announced that the tri-weekly Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham flight would be restored from August 15.

"The flight on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will offer easy passage to tourists and pilgrims flying to pay obeisance at the various holy places of Amritsar," Puri said.