Deny flat to transgenders in Bihar, go to jail for two to six years

Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar is now the first state in the country, where denial to rent a flat or house to members of the transgender community may land the house owners in jail for two to six years.

The state government will also provide Rs 1.5 lakh financial assistance to anyone from the community willing to undergo sex-change surgery.

All these benefits were announced by Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, at Kinnar Mahotsava organised here a couple of days ago.

“The government has devised to sentence all who will refuse to give their flats or houses on rent to the members of the transgender community with six to two years of jail term”, said Modi.

He also announced that for the rights and welfare of the community, a transgender welfare board has also been formed that will look into the grievances and demands of the people.