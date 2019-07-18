Home Nation

Drunk couple held for misbehaving with traffic cops

The incident occurred on July 16 when a PCR call was made about a woman at Lajwanti Garden crossing .who was misbehaving with traffic police personnel.

Published: 18th July 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested an inebriated couple for creating a ruckus and misbehaving with traffic police personnel here after they were stopped for violating traffic rules, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a PCR call was made about a woman at Lajwanti Garden crossing who was misbehaving with traffic police personnel.

"Additional SHO of Mayapuri along with his team reached the spot and found a woman, Madhuri, who was a pillion rider on a scooty was creating a ruckus and misbehaving with traffic staff," Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said.

"During investigation, it was found that the accused woman was riding with a male rider, Anil Pandey had crossed the stop line. When they were stopped for traffic violations, she started misbehaving with traffic staff," Mittal added.

Local police tried to pacify the couple but they remained aggressive and manhandled the traffic staff.

On being medically checked, they were found to have consumed alcohol, he added.

