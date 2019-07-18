Home Nation

Finance Bill passed in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman says budget proposals aimed at improving ease of living

Several members have asked the government to reduce hike in customs duty on newsprint saying it would badly hurt the small and medium newspapers.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the tax proposals in the Finance Bill 2019 are aimed at improving the ease of living and reducing pain of the citizens.

While replying to the discussion on the Finance Bill, Sitharaman said Budget proposals will promote Make in India and digital payment. The Bill was later passed by the Lower House by voice vote.

The Minister, however, did not relax the tax proposals with regards to Foreign Portfolio Investors, TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore from banks and hike in customs duty on newsprint as was being demanded by opposition.

Referring to imposition of 1 per cent TDS on cash withdrawal beyond Rs 1 crore, she said the tax could be adjusted against the liability of the assesses and hence there will be no additional burden on them.

On the proposal to hike tax liability on individuals earning more than Rs 2 crore, she said it will not impact FPIs provided they organised themselves as company.

With regard to simplification of tax laws, the Ministry has already set up a task force to finalise a new Direct Tax Code (DTC), she said.

The Minister, however, did not say anything on proposal to increase customs duty to 10 per cent on newsprint.

Several members have asked the government to reduce hike in customs duty on newsprint saying it would badly hurt the small and medium newspapers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Bill Nirmala Sitharaman Lok Sabha
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp