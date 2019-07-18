Home Nation

ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Cases of espionage in Vienna pact ambit too

The ICJ ruling in favour of India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is built on India’ main contention that Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ICJ ruling in favour of India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is built on India’ main contention that Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav.

The court rejected Pakistan’s contention that espionage cases were outside the Vienna Convention ambit. 

Holding Pakistan guilty of the violation, the ICJ said, “The court observes that neither Article 36 nor any other provision of the Vienna Convention contains a reference to cases of espionage...Article 36 of the Convention does not exclude from its scope certain categories of persons, such as those suspected of espionage.”

India had told the ICJ that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by denying consular access and legal assistance from India to Jadhav which made it a fit case for annulment of death sentence.

Ruling in favour of India, the ICJ said Pakistan violated the Convention by failing to inform India immediately of his arrest by not informing Jadhav of his rights and preventing him from contacting India’s consular post and also by denying Indian officials access to him despite repeated requests. 

“...Pakistan’s contention that Jadhav was allowed to choose a lawyer for himself, but that he opted to be represented by a defending officer qualified for legal representation, even if it is established, does not dispense with the consular officers’ right to arrange for his legal representation.

There was a delay of some three weeks between Jadhav’s arrest on March 3, 2016 and the notification made to India on March 25,  2016,” said the ICJ. 

Pakistan’s argument that denial of consular access was based on a 2008 agreement between the two countries, too, failed to convince the ICJ.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kulbhushan Jadhav International Court of Justice
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp