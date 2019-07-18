Man dies after starving for 10 days in Jharkhand's Chatra district

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another suspected case of starvation death in Jharkhand, Jhingur Bhiuyan in his 40s, died on Wednesday after allegedly starving for over 10 days at Dodagadha village in Chatra district.

The village head Rajwanti Devi, however, claimed that the man died because he was unemployed.

“A man who cannot work will definitely die of starvation. He should’ve informed me earlier that he is not able to work so that I could have made some arrangements for him,” she said adding that food grains were provided with the help of district administration to the Bhiuyan’s family immediately after his death.

Bhuiyan’s wife Rubi Devi claimed that they did not have any food grains in their house for the last four to five months and were begging for food in the village.

However, after a while, the villagers stopped giving food to the family.“We don’t have any ration card in our name,” Rubi Devi said.

Remarkably, Bhuiyan has a four-year son whose name is listed in the ration card issued to his grandmother who died a few years back.

The Kanhachatti Block Development Officer (BDO) Pappu Rajak, on the other hand, said that Bhuiyan had suffered paralysis a month ago and was not able to take food and hence died.

“It is not a case of starvation death. Postmortem will be conducted to find out the actual reason of death, he added.

According to the village head, food grains have been made available to the family as per the provisions of the State Government. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Kumar Singh ordered an inquiry to find out the actual reason for the death.