Home Nation

Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar to attend BRICS' foreign ministers meet in Brazil from July 25

During the meeting, Jaishankar is expected to discuss amongst other issues, the preparation for the 11th BRICS Summit of the leaders slated to be held in Brasilia in November this year.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the standalone meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from July 25 to 26.

This would be Jaishankar's first engagement with the BRICS foreign ministers since assuming office in May.

"BRICS Foreign Ministers' meet twice annually. One meeting is hosted by the BRICS chair as a Standalone meeting, usually in the capital and the other meeting is held on the sidelines of the UNGA. Last month BRICS leaders had a successful informal summit on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the meeting, Jaishankar is expected to discuss amongst other issues, the preparation for the 11th BRICS Summit of the leaders slated to be held in Brasilia in November this year.

In 2018, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had participated in the standalone meeting hosted by South Africa in Pretoria in June, and the customary BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting on the margins of UN General Assembly in September.

"India attaches high importance to its engagement with BRICS and has continued to engage BRICS at the highest levels. We believe that BRICS has emerged as a valuable forum for consultation, coordination, and cooperation on contemporary global issues of mutual interest and has helped promote mutual understanding," the MEA statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Jaishankar MEA India BRICS Brics summit 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp