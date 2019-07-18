Home Nation

Minority doesn't mean only Muslims: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi said the minorities meant six centrally notified minority communities-- Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi, Muslim and Christian and not Muslims alone.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the term minority doesn't denote only Muslims and that there are five other notified minorities: Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Sikhs.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Naqvi said, "Empowerment without appeasement and development with dignity is the new mantra of the Narendra Modi government to carry out welfare programmes for the minorities."

The minister said there is not a single district in the country where minorities were not benefited from the welfare programmes initiated by the Modi government since 2014.

"We believe in empowerment without appeasement and development with dignity. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," he said.

Naqvi said the annual allocation for the Ministry of Minority Affairs during the last three years were Rs 3827.26 crore (2016-17), Rs 4195.48 crore (2017-18) and Rs 4700.00 crore (2018-19). He said Rs 1071.10 crore has been allocated for the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram' under which 40 hostels, 1,628 smart classes, 59 sadbhav mandaps, 350 market sheds, 21 residential schools, 37 schools buildings, 4,083 additional classrooms, 88 health projects and 1,096 anganwadi centres were constructed in minority dominated areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi minorities Government of India
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp