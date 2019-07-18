Home Nation

Narendra Modi made full use Pulwama, Balakot in winning Lok Sabha polls: Natwar Singh

Natwar Singh said that he did not see any drastic change in the revival or reinvention of the Congress in the near future.

Published: 18th July 2019 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh

Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh said on Thursday that Narendra Modi got massive mandate due to Pulwama and Balakot and he made full use of the situation.

"If Balakot and Pulwama would not have happened, he would have not got 256 seats. Today he has got 303 seats because he fully exploited Balakot," Natwar Singh said at the launch of the book "Indo-Pak Relations Beyond Pulwama and Balakot" written by U.V. Singh here on Thursday.

Modi made full use of Pulwama and Balakot... After all he was in a political game and not running a tea party, the former Congress leader added.

Stating that the Balakot strike had put India in a strong position, Natwar Singh said, "I think that Modi has got elected for two terms, unless something very drastic happens."

ALSO READ: When Nehru asked for police to locate Kunwar Natwar Singh

On his former party, Natwar Singh said that he did not see any drastic change in the revival or reinvention of the Congress in the near future.

"The working committee has not met for last several weeks. The Congress for the first time in 135 years is without a President," he said.

The former diplomat said, "Modi is in a very strong position both nationally and internationally, because he has gradually become the international world's legal tender."

ALSO READ: India-Pakistan relations accident prone, says former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh

Modi was respected and his maturity had established that he was a leader to be reckoned with, he asserted.

"So anybody who can make a move with regard to Pakistan, it is him and I don't see him doing so," the former Congress minister said.

On Pakistan, he said, "Pakistan will never disappear as a country as the US and China will never allow that to happen. They will support the country monetarily and militarily."

Speaking about Kashmir, Natwar Singh said that most Islamic countries supported Kashmir but very few of them have said it in public because they value their relationship with india.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Pulwama terror attack Pulwama attacks Balakot Balakot air strike Pulwama Natwar Singh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp