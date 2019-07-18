Nine dead as land dispute takes bloody turn in Uttar Pradesh village

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Nine persons were killed, including three women, in a major blood bath between two rival groups over a land dispute at Ubbha village in Ghorawal area of eastern UP’s Sonebhadra district on Wednesday.

Over two dozen were left with serious injuries in the clash. UP DGP OP Singh said five culprits involved in the massacre have been arrested.

According to sources, a dispute over a piece of land led to the violence.

The attempt by village head (pradhan) Yagya Dutt and his men to acquire the land started the bloody gunfight.

The fight, dominated by the guns, huge choppers (gadasa), axes and other sharp weapons, allegedly lasted for over an hour.

Sources said the village head had come with his henchmen armed with country-made weapons in 32 tractors to take the possession of the land.

They used the arms against the villagers who resisted their attempt and it was turned into a bloodbath.

Sonbhadra district magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal claimed that around 100 persons were involved in the clash.

Taking prompt cognizance, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolence to the family of the deceased. He directed the Sonbhadra DM to provide immediate medical attention to the injured. He also asked UP DGP OP Singh to monitor the case personally.

The CM also ordered a probe under Mirzapur Divisional Commissioner and ADG Varanasi and asked them to submit the report within 24 hours so that the responsibility could be fixed in the matter.

Landing in trouble

The dispute was related to 90 bighas of land.

The six men who lost their lives are Ram Chandra, 50, Rajesh Gaur, 28, Ashok, 30, Ramdhari, 60, Ram Sundar, 50, and Jawahar, 48.

The three women killed are Durgawati, 42, Sukhwanti, 40 and wife of Nandlal