Now, Rajasthan government to start 'police training' for school students

The training programme initiated jointly by the state education and police departments will be available in selected government schools.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:19 PM

By PTI

KOTA: The Rajasthan government has formally launched a training programme for school students, in line with the National Cadet Corps practice, aiming to curb rising adolescent delinquency and make them aware of basic laws and legal procedures.

The training programme initiated jointly by the state education and police departments will be available in selected government schools in the current academic session, officials said Thursday.

The two-year programme for students of classes 8 and 9 aims to curb rising adolescent delinquency, strengthen the teenagers mentally and physically, and make them aware of basic laws and legal procedures, they said.

Under the programme, the government school students would be trained as Student Police Cadets (SPC), who, after the training, would also render voluntary services in public functions such as the Republic Day and the Independence Day in their respective areas, one of the officials said.

On the guidelines of the central government, the SPC training programme has been launched in 930 state government schools and 70 Kendriya Vidyalayas, said Ranu Sharma, an officer at the community police headquarters and state nodal officer of the programme.

She said as many as 15 modules covering all aspects of public and personal life, including personality development, physical and mental growth and social responsibility, have been developed for the SPC training which would be imparted at three levels that include indoor classes, outdoor activities and visits to relevant places and offices.

Sharma said the pilot project of the SPC programme was a "great success" in 39 schools of the state. The schools selected for the SPC training programme would be granted Rs 1 lakh for the two-year course, she said.

