Over 1,000 officials sacked by Home Ministry for ‘lack of integrity’

The question also sought details of the number of employees dismissed and identified under the process.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Home Ministry sacked over 1,000 officials over the last five years for ‘lack of integrity and ineffectiveness’, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Parliament on Wednesday.  

Rai said action against government servants is a continuous process.

According to the disciplinary rules, the government has the right to take action against erring officials and impose the prescribed penalties, including dismissal and removal from the service, Rai told the Parliament.  

“A total number of 1,083 officials have been dismissed from service under the applicable disciplinary rules in the ministry, including its organisations, during the last five years.”

He was replying to a question if it is a fact that the ministry has initiated the process of removal of employees at a lower level on the basis of performance, character and corruption.

On the question, if the government gave a chance to the employees by issuing a warning before their dismissal, the minister said, “As per provisions in applicable disciplinary rules, sufficient opportunities of defence are provided to the government servants before imposing any penalty, including dismissal...”

Rajya Sabha passes NIA bill

The Rajya Sabha passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, unanimously after Union Minister Amit Shah’s assurance  that no other agency has worked so efficiently and assured that the Centre will not misuse provisions of the new Bill under any circumstances 

