Home Nation

Over 20,000 Indians have died in six Gulf nations in past three years: MEA

The six Gulf nations account for nearly 71 per cent of deaths of Indians reported from foreign countries in the past three years.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: More than 20,000 Indians have lost their lives in six Middle East countries over the past three years, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

As per a written reply submitted by the Ministry to Parliament on Wednesday, 20,403 Indians have died from January 2016 till May 2019 in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Of these, 9,057 deaths have been reported from Saudi Arabia alone.

The six Gulf nations account for nearly 71 per cent of deaths of Indians reported from foreign countries in the past three years. The information was provided to the Lok Sabha by V Muraleedharan, minister of state in the union ministry of external affairs.

The ministry has provided a breakdown of deaths of Indians reported from 126 foreign countries in the past three years. The number of Indians who died on foreign soil stands at 28,794 during this period.

The ministry has outlined in the reply on steps taken by it to help families of Indians who die abroad. As per the ministry, matters relating to compensation and terminal dues are actively pursued with employers and insurance companies. In cases which are pending with the courts, Indian missions and posts liaise with lawyers for expeditious settlement of the cases.

"Financial support to families of the deceased Indian nationals for airlifting of mortal remains is also made available by Indian Missions/ Posts abroad in deserving cases on a means-tested basis from the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF)," states the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
new delhi Gulf nation Indian death
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp